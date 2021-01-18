Khabib Nurmagomedov Promises ‘I’ll Be Back,’ Says GSP Didn’t Want To Fight Him

When hearing Dana White’s side of things, Khabib Nurmagomedov did not seem to commit to fighting again. However when briefly speaking himself, the lightweight champion made it clear that he will be back.

Fans were waiting with bated breath to hear the results of Khabib and Dana’s big meeting. It even got to the point where White teased a big reveal at the start of the UFC’s main card on ABC over the weekend.

In the end, White basically said that Nurmagomedov was looking to see how the co-main and main events go at UFC 257, to decide if he wants to return. It was a bit of a letdown, given the anticipation of hearing his answer.

"Show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight."@danawhite explained to @Jon_Anik what @TeamKhabib told him during their meeting, addressing the lightweights fighting at #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/oFr4TmCNI3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Will Be Back

At the post-fight press conference over the weekend, The Schmo asked Dana White if Khabib Nurmagomedov was still looking to fight Georges St-Pierre, to which the UFC President said the subject did not come up in their meeting.

So when Khabib stopped by for a moment while The Schmo was interviewing Matt Serra and Din Thomas, he naturally wanted to ask the Dagestani why he wasn’t interested in this fight anymore. The champ said it was GSP who was not interested, but assured The Schmo that he will be back.

“GSP don’t want to fight with me. I just talked to him (through) Instagram direct (messenger). Now you want me to talk bad about him? I have to see this guy. GSP when you going to come back? Please let me know,” Khabib said. “I’m going to come back, I’m going to come back. Say hell0 to GSP.”

It would be quite interesting to hear what Khabib Nurmagomedov has to say about his fighting future, not what Dana White has interpreted. Hopefully soon he will sit down for a full interview, and we can hear his side of the meeting with Dana.