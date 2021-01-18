 Skip to Content

Khabib Nurmagomedov Promises ‘I’ll Be Back,’ Says GSP Didn’t Want To Fight Him

While briefly crashing an interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that Georges St-Pierre did not want to fight him, but promises he will be back

When hearing Dana White’s side of things, Khabib Nurmagomedov did not seem to commit to fighting again. However when briefly speaking himself, the lightweight champion made it clear that he will be back.

Fans were waiting with bated breath to hear the results of Khabib and Dana’s big meeting. It even got to the point where White teased a big reveal at the start of the UFC’s main card on ABC over the weekend.

In the end, White basically said that Nurmagomedov was looking to see how the co-main and main events go at UFC 257, to decide if he wants to return. It was a bit of a letdown, given the anticipation of hearing his answer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Will Be Back

At the post-fight press conference over the weekend, The Schmo asked Dana White if Khabib Nurmagomedov was still looking to fight Georges St-Pierre, to which the UFC President said the subject did not come up in their meeting.

So when Khabib stopped by for a moment while The Schmo was interviewing Matt Serra and Din Thomas, he naturally wanted to ask the Dagestani why he wasn’t interested in this fight anymore. The champ said it was GSP who was not interested, but assured The Schmo that he will be back.

“GSP don’t want to fight with me. I just talked to him (through) Instagram direct (messenger). Now you want me to talk bad about him? I have to see this guy. GSP when you going to come back? Please let me know,” Khabib said.

“I’m going to come back, I’m going to come back. Say hell0 to GSP.”

It would be quite interesting to hear what Khabib Nurmagomedov has to say about his fighting future, not what Dana White has interpreted. Hopefully soon he will sit down for a full interview, and we can hear his side of the meeting with Dana.

