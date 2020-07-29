The idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St. Pierre fighting each other is little more than a vague possibility at this point. However that has not stopped the oddsmakers from getting to work on some opening lines for the fight.

Khabib and GSP have both talked about fighting each other since before the former welterweight champ retired. In fact, when GSP did retire, he did so while saying he would only return to fight Nurmagomedov. While Dana White has largely been against the idea of this fight, he recently said that he would consider booking it, but only if it was the last fight of Nurmagomedov’s career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens As Big Favorite Over GSP

Despite this fight between Khabib and GSP is only a possibility, odds have already been released for the fight. However according to online sports betting website SportBetting.ag, if the bout comes together, it should go fairly one-sided. Despite being the smaller man, Nurmagomedov opens as a pretty substantial favorite over St. Pierre, with the odds as follows:

Georges St. Pierre (+210)

(+210) Khabib Nurmagomedov (-250)

What this means, is that a $100 bet for GSP to win, would yield the gambler $210, if it pays off. On the other hand, if you wanted to win $100 betting on Khabib, you would need to put up $250. As always, these odds are subject to change as the bout becomes official, and people start making bets.

That being said, there is a lot that needs to happen before this becomes an official bout. First and foremost, Khabib Nurmagomedov has to take out interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje. If successful, he will have to decide if he will retire in his 30th pro fight, as was the wish of his father. If he does, this leaves the perfect opportunity for this massive super fight with GSP.