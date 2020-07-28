Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St. Pierre have discussed fighting each other, while Dana White has not been on board. Now the UFC president is reconsidering that, under one condition.

When GSP retired from the UFC, he did so with the caveat that he would return for a fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. At the time this was something that White was very much not interested in doing, saying that Khabib had plenty of other challengers. Nevertheless both men have campaigned for this fight on and off, at different times since that happened.

Dana White May Make This Fight Happen

At various points, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed interest in retiring once he reaches 30 professional fights. If he does so, this means he only has two fights left before that retirement. He is already expected to fight Justin Gaethje later this fall, but that leaves some questions as to who his final fight could be against. Speaking in a recent interview, Dana White revealed some options for who that opponent could be, and there were two interesting names that popped up.

“I don’t know who his last fight would be to make him 30. I don’t know,” White said. “I mean listen, at the end of the day, the Conor McGregor fight, I know Conor’s always wanted that fight, since the last one, I mean that’s the fight to make. I don’t know we’ll see how this all plays out. But, the Gaethje fight is absolutely, positively the next fight for him.”

However McGregor is not the only name that White would be willing to make for Khabib’s potential fight. When asked if he would considering finally booking the GSP fight, Dana was actually about as open as he has ever been to the idea.

“Sure,” Dana White said when asked if he would entertain that idea. “Yeah, I mean it’s the last fight of his career, and the guy’s been great. He’s been great to the company, he’s been great for the sport. And I like Khabib a lot and I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

Do you think that Khabib Nurmagomedov only has two fights left in his career? If so, do you want to see him face Georges St. Pierre?