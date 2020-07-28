Fans have been wondering when Khabib Nurmagomedov may be fighting again. Well now Dana White has revealed that he will face Justin Gaethje in October.
The next opponent for Khabib was essentially set in stone, once Justin Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson for the interim title. The only question that remained that point, was when these two would face off. Initial reports suggested it could take place in September, but when news broke that Khabib’s father passed away, it left the future uncertain for the undefeated lightweight king.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje Is Apparently Set For October
Once it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov had returned to the training room, for the first time since his father’s passing, fans were expecting to see a fight announcement follow shortly after. Sure enough, Dana White spoke to CNN to reveal that the bout with Justin Gaethje will be going down on October 24th. While he did not reveal a location, he did say that he felt confident that the fight will go ahead.
“It’s going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen, Khabib vs Gaethje on October 24th.
“It’s been very rough on him,” White said when asked how Khabib had been dealing with his father’s loss. “His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him.”
View this post on Instagram
Quran 17:23-24. And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], "uff," and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word. And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, "My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small." – ۞ وَقَضَىٰ رَبُّكَ أَلَّا تَعْبُدُوا إِلَّا إِيَّاهُ وَبِالْوَالِدَيْنِ إِحْسَانًا ۚ إِمَّا يَبْلُغَنَّ عِندَكَ الْكِبَرَ أَحَدُهُمَا أَوْ كِلَاهُمَا فَلَا تَقُل لَّهُمَا أُفٍّ وَلَا تَنْهَرْهُمَا وَقُل لَّهُمَا قَوْلًا كَرِيمًا وَاخْفِضْ لَهُمَا جَنَاحَ الذُّلِّ مِنَ الرَّحْمَةِ وَقُل رَّبِّ ارْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِي صَغِيرًا Сура «аль-Исра’» 23-24 аяты. Всевышний говорит: Твой Господь предписал вам не поклоняться никому, кроме Него, и делать добро родителям. Если один из родителей или оба достигнут старости, то не говори им: «Тьфу!». – не кричи на них и обращайся к ним почтительно. Склони пред ними крыло смирения по милосердию своему и говори: «Господи! Помилуй их, ведь они растили меня ребенком». Тебя будет не хватать Отец, ты был Отцом, другом, братом и тренером в одном лице. Ты научил меня практически всему что я умею, надеюсь ты был доволен мною. Ведь в довольстве родителей довольство Аллаха.
Obviously given everything that has been going on, it is a little tough to pin down a location for the fight right now. That being said, given how much the UAE likes Khabib Nurmagomedov, and how eager they were to help the UFC host fights on Fight Island, it seems like Abu Dhabi is a prime contender for the host of this fight. Either way, it will be exciting to see the Dagestani return to action, this fall.
Leave a Reply