Kevin Lee Flushes Meds Following USADA Suspension

Kevin Lee recently revealed that he was notified of a USADA violation for testing higher than allowed for his prescribed Adderall. In response, he has decided to flush his meds.

Lee has had a tough run inside the Octagon lately, but it has now become even tougher after he revealed that he was being provisionally suspended for 6 months by USADA. This came as a result of him testing for higher levels of Adderall than allowed, a medicine he takes for ADHD, that was prescribed by a doctor.

Kevin Lee Flushes His Medicine

In response to this suspension, the Motown Phenom decided to make sure it could not happen again. So a few hours after revealing his suspension, he posted a video to his Instagram to show him getting rid of the remaining pills, saying that he was no longer going to take the medicine.

I’ll just speak as a human not as a fighter right now. I’ve been embarrassed these last few weeks since knowing this news would come out. I always knew my brain worked different than other people and I’ve tried to hide my whole life. Before i started taking medicine I spent a lot of my time drunk. I been scared knowing that the world would know exactly what’s wrong with me. But from now, fuck all that. Im not embarrassed and I’m not hiding behind diagnosis’s and pills or alcohol or none of that no more,” Lee wrote. “I haven’t been drunk for about a month (which is a lot for me outside of fight camp) and no more prescriptions. Not that I think they are wrong or harmful but this next stage of healing I need to be sober and connected with god. Making a post is holding me accountable, if there’s one person out there like me I’m with you.”

It is cool to see Kevin Lee embracing who he is, and being open about his mental health issues and struggles. Hopefully he will not be out of action for too long, and he will be back in the Octagon soon.