Daniel Rodriguez Wobbles Kevin Lee En Route To Unanimous Decision Win – UFC Vegas 35 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight clash between Kevin Lee and Daniel Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, August 28, 2021) at UFC Vegas 35.

Round 1

Lee opens with a body kick. He follows it with a front kick to the body. Lee threatens with the jab and partially lands another body shot. Rodriguez almost lands a straight left. Rodriguez lands a couple of leg kicks. Lee sees his head kick blocked. Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Lee sees his head kick partially blocked but some did connect as they clinch up. Rodriguez gets out of it quickly and they return to striking. Lee times a beautiful single leg and passes to half guard. Lee lands some strikes but nothing that hurts Rodriguez as Lee remains on top for the rest of the round.

Good round for Lee. 10-9.

Round 2

Rodriguez is connecting early with some combinations. Rodriguez starts to throw more volume. Lee shoots and after sprawling and defending for a few seconds, Rodriguez gets taken down. Lee takes his back and looks to get the rear naked choke but Rodriguez reverses and is on top. They return to the feet. Rodriguez connects with a couple of hooks and has gotten Lee’s attention. Rodriguez is connecting way more now as Lee shrugs it off. Rodriguez wobbles Lee who proceeds to shoot in desperation. Rodriguez defends and Lee survives till the end of the round.

Clear round for Rodriguez. 19-19.

Round 3

Lee lands a body kick. However, Rodriguez is the much more active striker. Both fighters swing. Rodriguez lands a big straight left. Lee shoots but Rodriguez easily defends and lands a huge strike on Lee as he gets to his feet! Lee lands a body kick. Rodriguez continues to mix leg kicks with punches. Lee, however, lands a huge leg kick that nearly trips Rodriguez. Lee shoots and manages to get a big takedown! Rodriguez is doing all he can to get out with under three minutes remaining. Rodriguez pushes him off with his legs but Lee has his back as they return to the feet. Rodriguez separates and they return to striking. Rodriguez connects with a three-punch combo. Lee misses with a flying knee. Rodriguez starts to pepper Lee. Lee sees another takedown attempt fail. Lee partially lands a body kick. Rodriguez starts to pour on the pressure. Both fighters swing as the fight ends.

I have it 29-28 Rodriguez.

Official result: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below: