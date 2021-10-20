Kevin Lee Reveals 6 Month USADA Suspension For ADHD Medication

Kevin Lee was looking to return to the Octagon and get back on the winning path after suffering two straight losses. However it seems that this will be delayed after he has been notified of a USADA violation over prescribed medication.

Lee has been having a tough go of it lately, not being able to put together two wins in a row since 2017. Nevertheless he still has confidence in himself that he can turn things around, and these sentiments are echoed by his supporters.

Unfortunately it seems that this will be delayed. After initial reports that the Motown Phenom had been flagged by USADA for using a stimulant, Kevin confirmed that this was the case with a post to his Instagram.

Kevin Lee Sanctioned Over ADHD Meds

In the post, Kevin admitted that he was in the process of negotiating with the Nevada Athletic Commission, and awaiting word from USADA about his sanction. However he explained that the reason for the issue stemmed from him testing for too high of a quantity of his prescribed Adderall, taken for ADHD.

“I have tested over the limit allowed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in my most recent fight. In 2018 I was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, it has always affected me. I did not discover real treatment for the diagnosis until 2020 when I was recovering from my double knee surgeries. I was prescribed Adderall from a doctor to improve my mental Health. I told representatives from USADA but did not apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption from the NSAC before my last fight. For that, I truly apologize to the UFC, the commission, my opponent, Dana White, the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, and the fans,” Lee wrote. “It was never my intention to gain an athletic advantage. It was an attempt to conquer the severe anxiety I silently suffer from daily. I am actively cooperating with the Nevada Athletic Commission and expect to reach an agreement on a sanction. I will use this time to heal and come back stronger. Sorry for my lack of professionalism that lead to this disappointment, I’ll be back.”

To be clear, there are certainly some athletic advantages that could be gained from Kevin Lee using Adderall, but it is still frustrating to see fighters getting in trouble for things prescribed to them by doctors. Hopefully he will not be out of action for long, and can get back to it.