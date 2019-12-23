Kevin Lee Endorses Bernie Sanders at Political Rally, Roasts Colby Covington

Kevin Lee Speaks at Bernie Sanders Rally in Las Vegas

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee made a statement after his brutal knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Not only did he leave Gregor stiff as a board, but he also revealed his political ties. Gillespie outed himself as an avid Donald Trump supporter, so Lee took even greater pleasure in sending Gregor in orbit. Afterward, Kevin took to his Instagram account to show his allegiance to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Now, Lee showed his support for Sanders at a rally in Las Vegas, where he even got a chance to speak to the people.

MMA Journalist Helen Yee captured the full video of the Motown Phenom at the rally. As a Vegas native, she was able to capture the entire speech of Kevin. And, of course, Lee also took a chance to roast another Trump supporter in Colby Covington.

Speaking at the Rally

During the speech, he referenced his big win over Gillespie. Also, he said that during his post-fight interview in the octagon, he tried to show his support for Bernie but the broadcast decided to mute him. It was at that moment that Lee felt like speaking at the rally would give him a chance to be heard.

Lee Says he Will Vote for Sanders

Lee said that the three things that resonated with him in regards to his support with Sanders were their shared ideals of the prison system, health care, and education. After that, he made note of when Kamaru Usman TKO’d Colby Covington and sent him running out of the T-Mobile area.

“A couple weeks ago, I got to come to a town meeting here in Las Vegas, got to meet Bernie. And right away, as soon as I could see into his eyes, I could see that the man was a real fighter.” –@MoTownPhenom pic.twitter.com/xXkTbhcNeu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 22, 2019

Kevin emphasized the significance of Colby running and compared it needing someone in office who would fight. In his opinion, that fighter is Bernie Sanders. To finish it off, Lee completely endorsed Bernie by saying that he would vote for him when the time came.

How do fans feel about MMA fighters revealing their political affiliations? Let us know in the comments.