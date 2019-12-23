Kevin Lee: Bernie Sanders Wants To Watch Me Fight In Brooklyn

Kevin Lee Wants Bernie Sanders To See Him Fight Islam Makhachev

Kevin Lee is expected to fight Islam Makhavhev in his next bout. However, he wants presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to watch the bout live.

Lee has completely revealed his loyalties to United States presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. He attended a rally for the New York Senator, which went down in Las Vegas over the weekend. Here, he spoke in front of a crowd of Sanders supporters, explaining his passion for the candidate.

Following this speech of endorsement, Kevin Lee wants to have a longer lasting relationship with Sanders. Speaking with Helen Yee, he explains that he wants to see Senator Sanders attend his next fight, similar to Colby Covington and Donald Trump. Moreover, he explains that his next bout should be with Islam Makhachev, and he wants it to go down in Brooklyn.

“Well, they’re talking about coming to Brooklyn, and Bernie’s from Brooklyn,” Lee said. “so when we spoke, he wanted to see me fight, and he wanted to see me fight in his hometown. I got the fight at MSG in front of Trump. The only level up is to fight in Barclay’s Center, me and Islam, we got the date. I don’t know what the holdup is on his end; there’s no holdup on mine. I’m ready to sign. Right now I’m just waiting on Islam.”

Kevin Lee continued by explaining that he is heard that Makhachev is not ready to fight. On the other hand, Islam was quick to respond, saying he was not offered a contract to fight the “Motown Phenom.”

The UFC is expected to go to New York for UFC 249 in April. Would you be interested in seeing Kevin Lee vs Islam Makhachev on that card? If so, do you want to see Bernie Sanders in attendance?