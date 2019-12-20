Kevin Lee Supporting Bernie Sanders By Going To Las Vegas Rally

Kevin Lee To Join Bernie Sanders At Rally In Las Vegas

As it turns out, when Kevin Lee is not kicking people into unconsciousness, he is a supporter of Bernie Sanders. He will be attending a rally with the presidential hopeful on Saturday.

Lee is fresh off a big win over Gregor Gillespie, at UFC 244. He had been looking to get his career back on the right track, after a failed foray at welterweight. Therefore, when he moved back down to lightweight, there were some concerns over the match up. Although those concerns were laid to rest, when Kevin kicked Gregor into the ether, finishing the fight in spectacular fashion.

The next step for Lee is not quite certain. However, he will be participating in a different type of fight tomorrow, December 21st. He will be attending a rally with Presidential Candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in Las Vegas. According to a press release, Lee will be attending this rally alongside DJ Cassidy.

This is an excerpt from the press release. (h/t BJPenn.com)

“Bernie 2020 National Campaign Co-Chair Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, DJ Cassidy and UFC fighter Kevin Lee will join Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday night at their Las Vegas Rally.”

Lee will be attending this rally tomorrow at 5:30 pm. According to the release, the event goes down in the Chaparral High School Gym, where doors will open at 4 pm. Furthermore, the event is free to the public, but it is recommended that you RSVP if you wish to attend.

It is interesting to see another fighter besides Colby Covington have some political connections. Perhaps if Bernie becomes president, and Kevin Lee becomes champion in 2021, he could take the belt to the White House, too.