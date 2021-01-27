Justin Gaethje ‘Loved’ See Conor McGregor Get KO’d: ‘His Coaches Are F—king Idiots’

Over the years, Justin Gaethje has made it clear that he is not a fan of Conor McGregor. Following UFC 257, he reacts to the Irishman’s brutal knockout loss, and what could be next to for the former champ-champ.

There seemed like a time where Gaethje and McGregor would face off against each other inside the Octagon. The two have shared some harsh words back and forth at various points, with them even coming close to fighting recently.

In the end, Justin earned his shot at lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Conor faced the likes of Donald Cerrone, and most recently Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje Loved Seeing Conor McGregor Get Knocked Out

While Justin Gaethje has not fought since losing the aforementioned bout against Khabib, he got to see Conor McGregor’s big rematch against Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately for Conor, this bout ended with him getting TKO’d. in the second round.

It is safe to say Justin does not agree with Conor’s coach’s remarks on the idea of getting an immediate rematch with Dustin. Speaking in a recent interview, Justin reacted to the superstar’s defeat, and what he did wrong in this rematch.

“For him to come out and say he wants the title shot next, the rematch versus Poirier, as his coaches, they’re f—king idiots,” Gaethje said. “He’s been treated special over, over, and over, and he didn’t capitalize on this opportunity. That event was for him, that event was for him to win. “He wants to be Mr. Humble now, but you know he would be an a—hole if he had won that fight. So I don’t feel bad for him. I’m happy for Poirier, I’m happy Poirier went out there and did his job. “I love seeing a loudmouth kid get knocked out. There’s nothing that makes me happier. Seeing a piece of s—t get put down, that was great. I loved it.”

Conor Doesn’t Want To Fight Him

Naturally with both men being relatively close in the rankings, there is still a desire to see Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor fight each other. However Justin does not think that Conor wants that fight, otherwise he would have already taken it.

“Yeah I would like to fight him. I don’t think it’s going to be my next fight,” Gaethje said. “He ain’t going to fight me. He just got his leg kicked off. I kick legs better than anybody in the UFC. I’m not a southpaw so it would present a different challenge to get to the outside of his leg. “I don’t think he wants to fight me. He didn’t want to fight me when he fought Cerrone, he didn’t want to fight me last year in 2020, in 2019 when he was talking s—t he didn’t want to fight me. “I’d rather fight Dustin Poirier, absolutely. That’s the best man in the division right now, if Khabib is retired.”

Would you like to see Justin Gaethje face off against Conor McGregor? Or would you ike to see him square up with someone else instead?