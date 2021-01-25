John Kavanagh: Conor McGregor ‘Already Harassing Everybody’ For Dustin Poirier Rematch

Conor McGregor is very eager to get a rematch with Dustin Poirier according to SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh.

McGregor suffered the first knockout defeat of his career to Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner this past weekend. It puts the score at one apiece after McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round of their featherweight clash back in 2014.

It’s no secret that McGregor wants to remain active as well as avenge his defeat, and that’s what he’s currently harassing everybody about according to Kavanagh.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch,” Kavanagh told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “We would love the rematch. I don’t think Dustin is against that. If we could get the rematch before the summer, that’d be amazing. “If it’s not to be, I guess I don’t really know. Maybe he drifts off into the boxing. So if the MMA community could help me out here and get behind me and pester the UFC to give him another fight sooner rather later so I don’t lose him for six months to boxing, I’d appreciate it.”

Poirier vs. McGregor 3 For The Vacant Title?

A trilogy is certainly not out of the question given the Irishman’s drawing power, and Kavanagh even offered the idea of having it take place for the vacant lightweight title.

“Dustin v. Conor 3 for the belt, in May or something like that; wouldn’t that be amazing?” Kavanagh added. “We’re 1-1. We gave him the rematch after the first win, and I hope he returns the sentiment.”

It would certainly build up a trilogy fight further, but it would also be very unfair for McGregor to get a shot at the vacant title over the likes of Charles Oliveira and even Michael Chandler at this point.

After all, McGregor has now lost his last two fights in a row in the lightweight division with his win over Donald Cerrone last year coming in a welterweight contest.

Then again, many fighters have been given unwarranted title shots in the UFC in recent months, let alone in the past.