At UFC 252, Junior Dos Santos will be fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Ahead of the fight, he showed off his physique, and he is looking absolutely shredded.

Former heavyweight champ JDS has long been one of the best fighters in the UFC’s big boy division. He has been in some absolute wars over the years, winning some and losing others. Throughout it all, he has maintained his elite status, never being far from the title picture. Win or lose, he is known for always being in tremendous shape, and giving it his all.

Junior Dos Santos Looks Jacked!

Before he takes on Rozenstruik at UFC 252 this weekend, Junior Dos Santos has been working hard in the gym. He has posted some updates that show him looking ultra ripped. However he has been taking to Instagram more as the fight gets closer, and he is looking unbelievable, to say the least.

“I’m safe and sound towards victory, you can bet! It’s Saturday Thank GOD for one more great week of work.”

Looking at JDS, you would never guess that he is 36 years old. He is looking to snap a two fight losing streak, but his losses are against top contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. Before that, he had won three in a row, and was on the verge of another shot at heavyweight gold. If he is successful on Saturday, it will keep him at the top of the rankings in the division.

Time will tell if Junior Dos Santos will be successful on Saturday night. Regardless of the outcome though, there can be no denying that he has been working hard to prepare for this fight. He is clearly well prepared for the fight ahead of him.