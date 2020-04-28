(Photo) Light Heavyweight Debut? Junior dos Santos Looking Slim After Diet

JDS Looking To Move Down A Division?

It looks like Junior dos Santos could be plotting a move to the light heavyweight division.

The former UFC heavyweight champion recently revealed that he’s been following a ketogenic diet and the results are there for all to see. Dos Santos looks considerably trimmer and slimmer as he currently weights 238 pounds.

You can see the image below:

“I think this ketogenic diet is kinda working what do you guys think? Back to 238 lbs!”

Acho que a dieta cetogênica está funcionando, o que acharam?

Voltando para os 108kg!

Back to 238 lbs! pic.twitter.com/5IdG9LO53L — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) April 28, 2020

A move down wouldn’t be the worst idea.

“JDS” is currently on a two-fight losing streak following TKO defeats to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes with hopes for a title shot looking more unlikely. Before that, he had embarked on a three-fight winning streak.

Venturing into the light heavyweight division would open up new matchups and opportunities for Dos Santos especially given his name value.

The Brazilian currently doesn’t have a fight booked or in the works. However, he has expressed an interest in competing on Dana White’s fight island which is expected to be ready in June.

That’s what I’m taking about man

Let’s make it happen Dana

Everybody is at home willing to watch us beating the crap out of each other. LETS GOOOOOOOO!!! https://t.co/IRdc2Y8AIW — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) April 7, 2020

If he does stay at heavyweight, however, Dos Santos always has a potential fight island opponent in Greg Hardy.