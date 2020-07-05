By now, MMA fans know that a Welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal has been made offical. After hours of speculation, both fighters have agreed to throw down at UFC 251 on Fight Island. While the news is relatively fresh, UFC President Dana White has already teased Masvidal vs Usman with a promo video released on social media.

Sudden Turn of Events on Fight Island

With Gilbert Burns testing positive for Covid-19, Kamaru Usman found himself without an opponent, and Holloway vs Volkanovski seemed to be the new main event of UFC 251. Rumors about Jorge Masvidal as a potential replacement for Burns circulated the rumor mill. But the probability of the match up happening seemed improbable.

Promo Video for Usman vs Masvidal

Rumors quickly turned to reality when Masvidal took to social media to announce that he was going to be getting tested for the global virus. Then, Dana White changed the bio in his Twitter to feature the match-up. Furthermore, he posted a video on his Instagram account in order to build anticipation for the fight.

Usman is undefeated in UFC competition and has used his wrestling to dominate opponents en route to becoming the welterweight king. His most recent victory was a TKO win over Colby Covington in what was a pure kickboxing bout between the two wrestlers.

Fueling the Rivalry

Masvidal did give “The Nigerian Nightmare” credit for that performance. But, he doesn’t expect the same when they eventually lock horns. Both Usman and Masvidal have an extensive beef with each other. Also, both men have wanted the opportunity to face one another inside of the cage.

With all the trash talking on social media, the UFC once again has stumbled into a marquee match by accident. With such bad blood between competitors, the beef more than likely won’t be over after their fight.

In fact, it’ll be another chapter in the book of their feud.