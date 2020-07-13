Jorge Masvidal may not have been able to capture UFC gold at UFC 251 over the weekend. However he is not letting that keep him down, as he showed after the fight.

Taking the fight on six days notice, Masvidal already gained a ton of respect from the fans when he agreed to fight Kamaru Usman. Although he would largely be controlled for the majority of the contest, en route to losing a decision, it seems that respect has stayed. Moreover he was gracious in defeat, not seeming to let it faze him in the least.

Jorge Masvidal Parties On An Airplane

After defeat, some fighters retreat into the shadows for a few weeks, but not Jorge Masvidal. Instead he chose to celebrate, despite his setbacks. He shared this party in a post to his Instagram, and it just so happens to be going down on a private plane.

Obviously with the current situation in the world, and the circumstances that resulted in UFC 251 being in Abu Dhabi, Masvidal would not be advised to hit up any clubs right now. That being said, he seems to be still having a blast anyway, getting hyped on a private jet with a few bottles of his Mezcal and his team. It may not be a dark building with blaring music, but he is still having a good time nonetheless.

It is good to see that Jorge Masvidal is not letting a loss in his first UFC title shot set him back too far. Most fighters are extremely disappointed in situations like this, and he surely is too. Nevertheless he is keeping his head up, at least to the public.