There was a major hurdle in the way of making UFC 251’s new main event official, between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. However that does not appear to be an issue anymore, as the bout has become official.

Masvidal agreed to step up on short notice to face Usman for the welterweight strap, following the news that Gilbert Burns had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unable to compete. Once negotiations were finalized, the only roadblock potentially standing in the way of this happening was that Jorge had to pass his own test, in order for the contest to be finalized. Now, according to a tweet from the UFC, his test has come back negative for the virus, and he is free to compete at UFC 251.

Nate Diaz Gives Props To Jorge Masvidal

It would seem that Nate Diaz has been monitoring this situation closely, and has been able to put aside his difference with Jorge Masvidal, and acknowledge his place as the BMF. When news broke that “Gamebred” intended on taking this fight on short notice, Nate was impressed. While he did not specifically address Masvidal and Usman, Nate took to his Twitter to issue a message of respect, presumably directed at them.

“Real fights are better fights 💯”

Diaz made it clear that he was not down with the original matchup at UFC 251, between Usman and Gilbert Burns. Of course, he clearly did not want Gilbert to catch coronavirus, and not compete. However it seems that he, along with seemingly the majority of the community, are happier with Masvidal stepping up instead.

There was a time that it seemed like Jorge Masvidal would not be able to come to terms with the UFC. Now that he was able to figure things out with the promotion, he is marching onto Fight Island to take on a stylistically bad matchup on a week’s notice. The respect that Nate Diaz is showing here, matches the vibe felt throughout most of the fanbase.