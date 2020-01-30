Jorge Masvidal Spoke With Nick Diaz’s Manager, Still Wants To ‘F–k Up’ Usman

Jorge Masvidal Says He Has Options For His Next Fight

It was recently reported that Jorge Masvidal would be facing off against Kamaru Usman. However, the way he tells it, Nick Diaz could be a potential opponent, too.

Masvidal is at a career high following his win of the BMF belt. As a result, it was expected that he would face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. This was only amplified when the two got into an altercation doing media for the Superbowl.

Nevertheless, Masvidal is not completely sold on fighting Usman. Speaking recently with Ariel Helwani, he explained that he still has some options to choose from. One of them is a fight with Nick Diaz, which he has talked about for a little while.

“out OF pure coincidence and luck, out of nowhere, just spoke to Nick Diaz’s manager,” Masvidal explaiNed. ‘And it was interesting with a lot of different insight because UFC is saying one thing and it’s completely different from what we were hearing. To hear it now from Nick Diaz’s manager, things make a lot more sense now. The UFC was sending us all kinds of crazy things and, I’m not willing to wait for no man.”

So, Masvidal says he has plenty of options between Diaz and Usman, not to mention Conor McGregor. As for what he wants most, he likes all his options for different reasons.

“who IS going to get me that nice chunk of change,” Masvidal said. “that someone like me, who has been fighting 16 years professional and busting a–, needs? If it’s up to me, I respect NICK. I’ve GOT nothing but respect for HIM and his brother. I got a lot of respect for Conor for what he’s done inside the cage. It’s nothing personal with those guys. But Usman, I don’t like his a– one bit. I just want to f–k his a– up.”

