Kamaru Usman Says He Is Fighting Jorge Masvidal Next, Not Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman Says He Will Make His Next Title Defense Against Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman has been looking for an opponent for the second defense of good welterweight title. Now he says he found an opponent in the form of Jorge Masvidal.

Usman had a stellar performance against Colby Covington at UFC 245, en route to successfully defending his title. The two wrestlers stood and engaged in a back and forth striking battle. Ultimately Kamaru would get a TKO stoppage, late in the final round.

Following this, the subject of who Usman would fight next was up in the air. Considering he has already beaten some top contenders like Leon Edwards, it made things a little tricky. Not to mention, Conor McGregor returning to the UFC at 170lb sparked debate as to if he would fight for the title in that weight class.

Another potential opponent for Kamaru Usman comes in the form of Jorge Masvidal. Gamebred is at an all time high, in terms of his popularity in the sport. Furthermore, he just earned he coveted BMF belt in a great fight against Nate Diaz. Therefore, he put himself in prime position to look for the championship gold.

Well, speaking with Joe Rogan recently, Usman revealed that he will in fact be facing Masvidal next. He has an injured hand, which he is currently healing. However he says that once that is taken care of, he has his eyes set on the Florida native.

“They put out the guys, and let’s be honest, if you look at the division, I’ve beaten almost everybody there in the top 10,” Usman said. “It’s a matter of who they really want, what’s next. Dana said they really want Jorge. Jorge is the next guy.”

How do you see a fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal going, if it gets made?