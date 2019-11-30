Jorge Masvidal Excited For Nick Diaz Fight: “Nick’s A Dog”

Nick Diaz Bout Pumps Up Jorge Masvidal: “I Know He Has To Avenge His Little Brother”

Jorge Masvidal battered Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt in the main event of UFC 244. Despite he is probably the next in line for the UFC 170-pound strap, it seems “Gamebred” is down to fight Nate’s elder brother, Nick.

Nate called for an immediate rematch after his TKO loss to Masvidal, but the UFC boss Dana White wasn’t interested in letting it happen right away. Jorge talked about “baptizing” Nate and Nick Diaz later spoke with ESPN, where he blasted Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge was a guest in Brendan Schaub’s “Food Truck Diaries”. When asked about the possibility to meet Nick Diaz, Masvidal confessed that the bout against Nick pumps him up.

“I know Nick’s a dog. He’s going to take whatever I can give, and I’m going to give him everything that I got to hit the off button, to turn him off, as well, so I’m excited for the fight. “I know he wants to hurt me. He has to avenge his little brother, so it’s a fight that pumps me up.” “I never thought he was the most skilled guy, but I think he’s one of the guys with the biggest heart, you know? He’d always give it his all, and that’s something that I truly admire, that quality in a fighter. “If he’s the fastest, strongest, it’s good, but my favorite quality in a fighter is the dog, is the guy that just doesn’t take no for an answer. Even if he gets beat up, but he just never took no for an answer.”

Great speech by Jorge Masvidal. But Nick Diaz hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since UFC 183, where he was defeated by Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout (2015).

Who knows, maybe Dana White is going to let Jorge Masvidal Vs Nate Diaz happen. Anyway, the winner of Usman Vs Covington should be the next in line for “Gamebred”.