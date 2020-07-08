Jorge Masvidal has been working with his coach Mike Brown for many years. Therefore he was devastated to find out that his coach would not be able to be in his corner for this weekend’s UFC 251 main event.

The MMA world was turned on its head when it was revealed that Masvidal would be stepping up on short notice to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. This came after Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced from his Fight Island title shot. Once he took and passed his own screening for the virus, the bout became official and the BMF champ was facing the welterweight champ.

Jorge Masvidal Is Missing His Coach In His Corner

Unfortunately not everyone who is with Jorge Masvidal would be so lucky. His head coach and cornerman Mike Brown would test positive as well, thus being unable to corner his man. This is something that Jorge explained to ESPN as being a huge blow for him and his team.

“It sucked emotionally just because I want him there,” Masvidal said. “When I get that belt, I needed this individual to be there because he’s a huge part of my career. He’s been there for such a long time. We’ve been friends for such a long time, as well. “It took the air from all of us,” Masvidal continued. “Every single one of me and my cornermen were devastated by it. Thank god, Mike doesn’t have any symptoms, nothing, any cold symptoms or sore throat or nothing, so he’s great right now.”

Despite this disappointing setback, Jorge Masvidal is still focused on the task at hand. Kamaru Usman is a tough opponent under normal circumstances, but with the unique nature of this situation there is even more pressure. Nevertheless “Gamebred” is intent on living up to his namesake and bringing home the undisputed title to share with Mike Brown there.