In recent news, the number of COVID-19 cases across the United States of America have spiked exponentially. On a smaller scale, the same effects of the virus seems to be affecting the UFC. Recently, Gilbert Burns was pulled from his championship fight against Kamaru Usman due to a positive test. He blamed the state of Florida for their lackadasical approach towards precautiaonary measures. Now, American Top Team coach Mike Brown has tested positive for the virus as well.

Alarming Number of Positive Tests

So far, the commonality between positive tests in the UFC have all linked to the state of Florida. Futhermore, the concentrated area seems to be American Top Team. Both ATT coach Gabriel Oliveira and Mike Brown have tested positive for the virus. Additionally, Gilbert Burns and Pedro Munhoz both have positive tests as well. Both fighters have spent time at American Top Team in preperation for their upcoming fights on Fight Island.

Brown Breaks News of Positive COVID-19 Test

Brown broke the news of the positive test himself with ESPN. Ariel Helwani, ESPN, stated that the news was first reported by Combate.

Confirmed Jorge Masvidal will not have Mike Brown in his corner on Saturday because Brown tested positive for COVID-19. First reported by Combate. Below is a quote from Brown to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/7Ok1f5oBsq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2020

“Just heartbroken I’m not going to see Jorge win the world championship in person. Nobody deserves it more than this guy, nobody has paid more dues. Jorge is also one of the most thoughtful athletes I’ve ever met,” said Brown. “He makes everyone feel they are with him and a huge part of his journey. The truth is, this guy has been honing his skills for more than 20 years and developed one of the highest fight IQ;s the sport has ever seen. As far as being COVID positive, I feel good. The only pain is in my heart.”

Moving Forward

Brown won’t be able to be in Jorge’s corner for his title fight. However, Masvidal is planning on taking on Nate Diaz afterward if he is able to successfully win the UFC welterweight title. While Brown won’t be able to witness Jorge potentially win the title, a silver lining comes in the form of potentially being ablet to see him defend it.