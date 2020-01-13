Jon Jones Picks Cowboy Over Conor in UFC 246 Prediction Video

Fighters Choose Winner of McGregor vs Cowboy

Whether fans like it or not, when Conor McGregor fights it’s a cultural phenomenon. Sponsorships ramp up and the promotion of fighters heavily increases. Celebrities get on board and predict the outcomes of fights. Even entities as huge as the NFL play promotional videos at halftime to get the people excited. But, just as excited as the outside world is, so is within the community. So, stars of the UFC have selected who they believe to win the matchup. One of those fighters was Jon Jones, and he decided to roll with Cowboy.

Cerrone is set to take on McGregor at UFC 246. Although the event doesn’t seem to be as heavily promoted as most Conor fights, the outside world is doing an amazing job at getting people excited. Social media is buzzing at the various different ways the product has been promoted. Whether its promo videos or Budweiser and Proper 12 backing their guys, there is always something to analyze.

UFC 246 Prediction Video Featuring UFC Fighters

BT Sport continued the trend of entities backing their selections for who they believe to win. In this case, they selected a group of fighters. Names like Jon Jones, Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and more made a selection on who they think will win. Here’s what they had to say:

UFC welterweight contender began by selecting Cowboy. His reasons for it were because he believes Conor is no longer interested in giving his all in the octagon due to the amount of money he’s made.

Urijah Faber selected McGregor. He believes that Conor will return focused and prepared. After all, Faber knows what it’s like to perform well after a long layoff from fighting.

Jon Jones Chooses Cowboy to Win

The highlight of the video is when Jon Jones appeared in the video. As Cerrone’s former teammate at Jackson Wink, it was interesting to see what kind of response Jones would give. Cerrone left the gym in a dramatic exit and decided to train by himself. However, Jones still backed Cowboy to get the win.

“I’m really happy for Cowboy Cerrone, being an Albuquerque fighter and having such a huge opportunity,” said Jones. “Cowboy Cerrone and I will always have some kind of a connection and I’m pulling for him,” finished Jon.

At UFC 246, may the best man win.