Donald Cerrone Feels Like A Better Martial Artist Than Conor McGregor

Cowboy has “done it more than anybody”!

We’re only a few weeks away from UFC 246 where the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor will make his long-anticipated return to the Octagon in a welterweight bout against ‘Cowboy’ Donald Cerrone on January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And while there’s no debating that the Irishman is the king of mental warfare but if anyone knows how to have a completely chill and attitude before a big fight… well, it’s Donald Cerrone.

The Colorado native recently told MMA Fighting that he feels like he is a better fighter than Conor McGregor…

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely. I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.” “This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

Cerrone (36-13-0 1NC) holds multiple UFC records which include wins, finishes, knockdowns, and also the most post-fight bonuses in the entire history of the company. And at the age of 36, there are few who can deny his greatness.

But facing one of the greatest in the former two-time division champion (Featherweight and Lightweight) Conor McGregor (21-4-0) is going to be no walk in the park, especially considering what’s at stake here.

Although, Cowboy is never one to back down from a challenge and he didn’t hesitate when offered this fight.

“I didn’t care. They called and said Conor wants to fight you at 170,” explained Cerrone. I said hell yeah let’s do it. It wasn’t a beat other than that.” “We’re both going to have a healthy, fat camp. How about that? We don’t have to worry about battling with diet and all that sh*t. We just get to go be who we want, train hard and show up healthy and I’m excited. All in all to get the best Conor, the best ‘Cowboy,’ this is the only way to do it.”

Both fighters usually compete at lightweight (although, they’ve competed at welterweight in the past) but this will be an interesting matchup in an interesting division for both. However, who knows where this could lead.

Cerrone is coming off two losses (Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje respectively) both via TKO and this move up in weight could prove to be the right move.

And although Conor McGregor is coming off of a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov from back in late 2018, he’s looking like his old self which will almost always spell big trouble for the opposition.

But both fighters will have plenty of support from the crowd and their home countries come January 18.

And Donald Cerrone will have number one fan cheering him on in the front row…

“One day, I’m going to sit back with my little boy and say. ‘Your daddy, he was one bad motherf*cker, boy,’” Cerrone said. “He’ll be there screaming and hollering front row at UFC 246.”

We can’t wait for this massive matchup!