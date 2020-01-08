Conor McGregor Continues To Look Incredibly Jacked Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor Looks Massive In Recent Picture Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor is looking to make his third appearance at welterweight in about a week and a half in Las Vegas. Ahead of that bout, he looks filled out and ready for the match.

McGregor is taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. This is a highly anticipated bout, as it is McGregor’s first fight since losing to Khabib in 2018. Moreover, it is the start of an apparently reinvigorated Conor, looking to get back to the ways of old.

However one of the big storylines headed into the event, is the fact that McGregor asked for it to take place at welterweight. While this is not his first forray in the division, it is not typically where he competes. Furthermore, both men are natural lightweights, so that only added to the confusion.

Nevertheless, this is where Conor McGregor wanted the bout to take place. Moreover, he has been preparing accordingly, as he has made clear. On top of that, he recently gave an update to his Instagram, where he looks even better. In the post he looks absolutely jacked, and ready to weigh in at 170.

Eleven days out from the event, and McGregor looks super ripped. Reports have been that he is better than ever leading up to the event, and with a physique like this, it is hard to disagree. Of course, that does not mean anyone should count out Cerrone, who is a tough pick for anybody, at any weight class.

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is the main event of UFC 246, on January 18th. It is the first PPV of the year, and it is sure to be a big one.