Jon Anik: Colby Covington ‘Has The Best Chance To Beat’ Kamaru Usman

Currently the welterweight division is in an interesting spot with Kamaru Usman being a dominant champion so far. However Jon Anik seems to think that out of all the potential contenders, Colby Covington has the best shot to dethrone the king.

Anik was sitting cage side, calling Usman’s most recent title defense against Gilbert Burns. With that win, the welterweight champion scored his third title defense, but has beaten four out of the top five 170lb fighters in the world.

With Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson being the only man that has yet to face the champ, that is the direction fans thought Usman might go for his next fight. Instead he called for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal, whom he beat on just a week’s notice, last year.

Jon Anik Says Colby Covington Could Beat Kamaru Usman

There is still a lot of questions about what is next for Kamaru Usman after this performance. However Jon Anik seems to have an idea of who it could be, that stands the best chance of beating the champ.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC commentator said that, judging by how close their first fight was, Colby Covington has the best shot to beat Kamaru. Although he made it clear that he heard people suggesting it could be Wonderboy, and he does not disagree with that either.

“Promotionally, they do have a lot of options,” Anik said. “I certainly think in a meritocracy, I can sit here and make a case for Leon Edwards, because even though he had a shot against Kamaru Usman prior, it was in Kamaru’s second pro fight. A lot of time has elapsed there. “Colby Covington obviously is a monster and he was the most competitive against Usman, so if you’re asking me who has the best chance to beat him, it’s Covington.” “But Wonderboy, I think, has a bit of an inside lane,” Anik added. “Most of the experts I’ve talked to; fighters, coaches, believe that Wonderboy, with his combination of get-ups and takedown defense, and just the elite level striking, that maybe he’s the guy that’s best equipped to beat him. And he’s the fresh matchup. “Of all the guys, Covington, and Burns, and Edwards, and everybody else, Masvidal of course, the fresh guy is Wonderboy. I would shout his case out as well… If I had to send a guy in there to beat him though, it would be Colby Covington.”

What do you make of these comments from Jon Anik? Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight next?