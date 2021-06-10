Joe Rogan: Tyron Woodley Punches Hard But ‘Jake Paul Can F—king Box’

The antics of the Paul brothers have had all members of the combat sports community either impressed or up in arms. Joe Rogan seems to be in the former category, as he explained when breaking down their work so far, in the world of boxing.

Rogan has watched with the rest of us, as the Logan and Jake Paul have gone from YouTubers to some of the biggest names competing in the world of boxing. Jake has even become the third highest paid boxer in the last twelve months.

While the quality of Jake’s opponents are questionable, he has pretty clearly found more success than Logan in the ring. Juxtapose this to the fact that Logan may not have the wins, but he is coming off of an exhibition fight with one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

Joe Rogan Breaks Down Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul

Next, Jake Paul will be taking a massive step up in competition when he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This is a bout that Joe Rogan has a hard time predicting a winner for.

Speaking in a recent episode of the JRE, the UFC commentator got on the topic of this boxing match. Here, he was asked about Tyron’s credentials as a fighter, and how he will do in boxing.

“He’s gonna fight Tyron Woodley,” Rogan said (h/t MMAFighting). “I know he can punch. He punches really hard but he doesn’t punch like a boxer. He throws big bombs and sets up takedowns but he can crack though. With one shot he can f—k anybody up. “But the thing is, the way he throws shots, he’ll throw like a bomb and then set up a takedown or set up a clinch. He’s not a guy that’s going out there peek-a-boo style, throwing jabs and hooks to the body, that’s not his style. He’s never been a guy who has boxed. He’s been a guy who uses boxing in MMA but he uses everything. “We won’t know until they get in there but the thing about it is he’ll be the most dangerous guy Jake Paul has ever fought, for sure,” Rogan continued. “Not even close. No one more dangerous than Tyron Woodley. Tyron’s not just an MMA fighter, he’s a UFC world champion and one of the best welterweights of all time. If you looked at all the UFC welterweights of all time, he’s top-three. He’s f—king phenomenal.”

That said, there are still questions about how Woodley will do against Jake Paul, given how little is known about Jake’s actual skill as a boxer. However Joe believes that when the time comes, Jake will emerge as a legitimately talented boxer.

“(Woodley) punches really f—king hard and when he doesn’t have to worry about wrestling, doesn’t have to worry about getting as tired, and can pick his shots, he’ll be the most dangerous guy Jake Paul has ever fought, for sure,” Rogan said. “But, it doesn’t necessarily means that he wins. I think Jake Paul can f—king box. If you look at that Nate Robinson fight – I know Nate Robinson didn’t know what he was doing – but the way he landed those punches, he cracked him and knocked him out moving backwards. He can move backwards and then plant. He doesn’t have big wind up movements. His brother has more wind up shots. His brother was throwing more windmill-y type arm-punches. Jake throws things straight and hard. They’re much more dangerous.”

Do you agree with this assessment from Joe Rogan? How do you see Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley going down?