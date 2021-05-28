Jake Paul Named Third Highest Paid Boxer Of The Last Year

If you are a diehard combat sports fan, this might break your heart. Apparently in just two fights, Jake Paul has earned enough money to be considered the third highest paid boxer in the last twelve months.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that the younger Paul brother has been quite successful in his foray into boxing. There is even an argument for him being more successful than his older brother Logan, despite the fact that Logan will be boxing Floyd Mayweather next weekend.

However in just three fights, Jake has built up a reputation for being a master troll, with at least some level of ability to back up his talk. This was no more evident than in his utter demolition of UFC vet Ben Askren, knocking him out early in the first round.

Jake Paul Is The Third Highest Paid Boxer

As it turns out, being a YouTube star who turns to the world of boxing and faces former Olympians pays pretty well. It pays so good in fact, that Jake Paul is now considered to be one of the top earners in the entire sport of boxing.

According to reports, the two fights that Jake had against Askren, and NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson, as well as other endorsement deals was enough to net him around a rather impressive $20 million. This makes him the third highest paid boxer in the last twelve months, just behind Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

As much as this might frustrate combat sports fans, and understandably so, it is important to remember just how big of a following Jake Paul already established before eveVn transitioning to boxing. Time will tell if this something he chooses to do longterm, and if so, just how much his pay rate will change over time.