(Photo) Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals Progress Of Healing Face

Jedrzejczyk Healing Up Following UFC 248 War

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s face continues to heal up as the days go by.

Jedrzejczyk suffered a razor-thin split decision loss to Weili Zhang after they battled for 25 minutes in their UFC 248 women’s strawweight title fight earlier this month.

The back-and-forth war was notable for the huge hematoma Jedrzejczyk suffered on her forehead which continued to swell as the fight went on.

The former champion posted an image of her face a week after the fight as she covered her facial bruises with a mud mask while her hematoma had all but disappeared.

And her latest post — nearly two weeks removed from UFC 248 — shows even more progress.

“What’s up?!💕 Still fighting with jet lag so I woke up at noon🙈 But did a nice cardio run – 7km, two online interviews and I’m ready to do my studies online.📚 Keep on busy during quarantine.🦠😃 Be safe guys!✊🏼 Love ya all.❤️ Thank u for the support.🙏🏼 Talk to ya soon.💋 How are ya feeling?😉”

Although there are still some bruises in her cheekbone area, Jedrzejczyk looks back to her normal self considering how she was virtually unrecognizable by the end of her fight with Zhang.

What do you think of Jedrzejczyk’s healing face?