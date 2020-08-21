Nobody would have blamed Joanna Jedrzejczyk for retiring after her last fight. However the former strawweight champion says that she plans on going nowhere anytime soon.

The last time Jedrzejczyk was inside the Octagon, she left pretty seriously disfigured. She walked away from her title fight with Weili Zhang with a loss and one of the gnarliest hematomas in sports history across her forehead. Shortly after that, she hinted at the possibility of retiring, which would not have been a bad choice, given the lengthy career she has had in fighting, and the fact that she failed yet again to recapture her title.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Not Retiring, Wants Another Title Shot

Despite these comments about retiring, Joanna Jedrzejczyk had yet to address this directly. However that all changed, when she was speaking in a recent interview. Here, she explained that she is not actually going to retire, and that she hopes to fight again soon.

“I will be fighting,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I was thinking, ‘maybe I’ll do one, two, three more fights,’ but why not fight every year? Even if I do it once a year or twice a year, why not do it? I love it. It doesn’t matter if I keep winning or losing or keep fighting for the title or not, I just love it.”

That being said, Jedrzejczyk is not looking to just aimlessly compete, or be a mid-level fighter. She hopes to earn herself another crack at the title one day, after having such a close fight with the champ.

“Being the champ again,” she said when asked what she hopes to accomplish before she retires. “I just want to give big fights to the fans, to the people, because I know my value is very big. I just want people to see that we can never stop, that we can’t give up, that we should fight for our goals and dreams.”

It is unclear how far Joanna Jedrzejczyk is from another title shot, given that she is 2-3 in her last five, with those three losses being in title fights in two divisions. However she is always an exciting fighter to watch, so if you are a fan of hers, then you are happy to hear she is not hanging it up just yet.