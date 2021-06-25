Justin Jaynes Is Betting His Entire Fight Purse On Himself To Beat Charles Rosa At UFC Vegas 30

Fighters are oftentimes metaphorically betting on themselves when they step into the Octagon to compete. However Justin Jaynes is taking a literal approach to this, by putting a bet of nearly $25,000 on himself to beat Charles Rosa this weekend.

Jaynes is four fights into his UFC tenure with a 1-3 record. He is hoping to snap this three fight skid when he takes on longtime veteran Charles Rosa, in the prelims of this weekend’s UFC Vegas 30, headlined by Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov.

It seems that Justin is confident in his ability to get the win this weekend, despite his tumultuous UFC start. In fact, as he explained in a recent interview, he and his team are betting his entire fight purse, a sum that is nearly $25,000, on his ability to get the job done on Saturday night.

“As soon as the betting line comes out between Justin Jaynes and Charles Rosa, I’m putting my entire fight contract on myself, and my coaches are doing that as well. I’m betting close to 25K that I’m winning my fight because that’s how much I believe in myself,” Jaynes said. “This is all in for me, and if I lose this fight, I do not get paid and my coaches do not get paid either. And that won’t be as bad as losing my job of being in the UFC.”

It is not against the rules for UFC fighters to bet on themselves, as long as they bet on themselves to win, so Justin Jaynes is not in danger of getting in trouble. At the time of writing, Justin is a +140 underdog, to Rosa’s -177 return, according to Draft Kings.

Nevertheless, he does make a good point that if he loses to Charles Rosa this weekend, he will likely be cut from the promotion. So he is betting on himself in more ways than one.