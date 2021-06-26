Ciryl Gane Defeats Alexander Volkov Via Unanimous Decision – UFC Vegas 30 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight main event between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov occurs today (Saturday, June 26, 2021) at UFC Vegas 30.

An undefeated Gane (8-0-0) comes into the fight looking to cement his place as a title contender in the heavyweight division. The veteran Volkov (33-8-0) is also looking to make a statement and cement his shot at heavyweight gold.

Round 1

The fight starts with Volkov throwing both a left and right leg kick. Volkov follows up with a front kick, and Gane responds with a low right kick. Volkov rushes in with a right straight and then a right low leg kick. Both men stood in the middle of the octagon and exchange leg kicks. Volkov throws a combination that lands, and Gane returns with a straight right. Gane then attempts a shot, but Volkov stuffs the attempt.

Back in the center, both men continue to exchange leg kicks. Gane throws a combo as the round draws to an end.

Volkov takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 2

The round starts with both men exchanging kicks in the center of the cage. Gane throws a straight right, and Volkov responds with a left. As both men continue to feint, Gane throws a straight right that Volkov then responds to with a low right leg kick.

Volkov throws several leg kicks as both men continue to feel each other out. As each throws leg kicks, Gane inadvertently pokes Volkov in the eye while trying to judge distance. The fight is stopped for several seconds and then resumes with Volkov connecting with a flurry of punches. Gane responds with a combo of his own.

Gane connects with a right jab and pushes Volkov onto the cage. The men separate and continue to circle each other. Volkov throws a front kick ending the round.

Gane takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 3

Volkov throws an overhand left, and Gane responds with a straight right. Gane pushes Volkov up on the cage and connects with a straight right. Back in the center of the octagon, Volkov responds with a leg kick. Volkov moves forward, throwing several jabs, but Gane circles out of harm’s way.

Gane attempts another shot, but Volkov stuffs it. Volkov throws a front kick, but Gane is unfazed. Gane continues to control the center of the cage, throwing a left-high kick. Gane lands a right uppercut, as Volkov responds with a combo. As the round comes to an end, Gane applies significant pressure with a combo.

Gane takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 4

Volkov starts the round as an aggressor, throwing a combo, but Gane responds with his own. As the men exchange punches, Gane appears the fresher Fighter. Gane clenches Volkov on the cage and throws a combo. Volkov responds with a left uppercut. Volkov follows with a straight right as the fight moves back to the center of the cage.

Gane shoots a single-leg takedown, but Volkov stuffs it again. Volkov then throws a left straight followed up by a left leg kick. Gane puts together a combo, and the men separate again. Gane lands a solid jab, and Volkov circles right. Gane switches stances and lands an uppercut.

Volkov lands a combo, and Gane follows up with an overhand right. Bith men exchange leg kicks to end the round.

Gane takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 5

Both men start the round, exchanging punches. Both have slowed down, but they continue to throw measured strikes. Gane lands a straight left. They exchange a flurry and move back to the center. Gane throws a right body kick, but Volkov checks it with his arm. Gane continues to be the aggressor in the round, getting the best of each exchange.

Entering the final minute,m both men attempt to pick up the pace. Gane inadvertently pokes Volkov again, this time causing a significant pause in the action. The fight resumes, and the referee does not take a point, although it was the second eye poke of the fight.

Both men go back to exchanging kicks, and the fight ends.

Gane takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Official result: Ciryl Gane defeats Alexander Volkov via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

