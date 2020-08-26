Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was charged for burglary and car theft in Irvine, California.

Miller was a fan favorite for his reckless style inside the octagon and his chaotic behavior in his daily life. This behavior got him in a few hiccups with law enforcement, this is not the first time that he is involved in such cases. He was charged multiple times with domestic battery and other sorts of public violence, he even served jail time in 2019 before being released in September. All of these altercations and his troubled behavior shortened his MMA career, but his unhealthy lifestyle and reckless fighting style certainly didn’t help. He only ended up fighting 3 times officially for the UFC outside of The Ultimate Fighter. One time at UFC 52 against Georges St-Pierre, against Michael Bisping in the TUF finale, and at UFC 146 against C.B Dolloway.

His troubles worried the MMA fans for a long time and his recent interview with Ariel Helwani showed that he was healthy and in good spirits.

But recent reports from FOX 11 show that Miller was arrested on August 21 and charged on Tuesday with burglary and car theft while on probation for domestic abuse. Miller pleaded not guilty on all three counts of first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and grand theft auto. He is currently being held at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, California without bail. He is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 2.