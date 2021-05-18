Jake Paul Says ‘There’s Conversations Happening’ With The UFC: ‘I Want All The Smoke’

Dana White recently went on record saying that he would never do business with Logan or Jake Paul. However nobody seems to have gotten that memo to Jake, who claims that he is in discussions with the UFC about a potential deal.

The younger of the Paul brothers, Jake has actually had a significant amount of success into his foray into boxing. While Logan will be boxing Floyd Mayweather, Jake is undefeated as a pro, with his most recent win being a highly publicized first round knockout over UFC veteran Ben Askren.

Following that recent bout, many have been calling for Jake to take a step up in competition, with him beefing with the likes of Daniel Cormier and more. This has led to a small group of people demanding to see him in the UFC, if only to get pounced by an actual, elite fighter.

Jake Paul Claims To Be In Talks With The UFC

Another thing that Jake Paul did after his victory over Ben Askren, which actually earned him some respect among fans, was speak out about how underpaid the UFC athletes are. Of course, this sparked the ire of UFC President Dana White, who spoke out on the remarks.

However Jake has continued these efforts, while speaking in a recent interview. Here, the YouTube boxer cited the fact that Arianny Celeste makes more as an Octagon Girl, than most fighters do to compete.

“I’m a free agent,” Paul said (h/t MMAFighting). “Look, I think that’s the way it should be with all fighters. It just sucks to see these young kids, these young boxers, these young UFC champions get tied up into these contracts where they’re owned by the promoter. “They’re owned by Dana White and they’re not getting fair pay, they’re not getting the fights they want. It’s a big problem,” he added. “How is Arianny Celeste—she’s a ring girl, right?—how is she making more money than some of the fighters in the Octagon who are risking their lives? It doesn’t make sense to me and it’s just a big problem. “I’m hoping to help change that and just help fighters realize they are the content. They are the ones that the fans are showing up for,” Paul continued. “They are the ones that are driving these pay-per-views. They’re the ones risking their lives and they should be rewarded for that.”

That being said, as much as Jake claims that he is trying to set an example, he also made it clear that he planned on working with the UFC for some sort of deal. The nature of that deal is not clear, but he did bring up the aforementioned Daniel Cormier in the discussion.

“Look, there’s conversations happening,” Paul said. “I believe Kamaru’s manager is already in talks with Dana and I think that’s all I can say. A hundred percent, I’m down for all the smoke. I want all the smoke. Daniel Cormier, another example.”

The chances of Jake Paul having an MMA fight in the UFC are almost none, especially given the feelings that Dana White has on the matter. On the other hand, the UFC bossman has been known to sacrifice his personal feelings for a big money opportunity before.