Jake Paul Responds To Challenge From ‘Chunky Boy’ Daniel Cormier, Targets Nate Diaz Next

YouTube boxer Jake Paul caused quite a commotion with his altercation with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261. Now he gives his side of the story and responds to the former champ-champ’s callout.

Cormier’s Challenge

Cormier would call out Paul on the newest episode of “DC & Helwani” after nearly coming to blows with the influencer in Jacksonville last weekend. The former UFC Champion would challenge Paul to an MMA fight to settle their beef.

Paul’s Response

As expected, Paul being prolific in boxing, would push it way, asking for things to be in the ring.

“I find it funny because he’s challenging me to something I’ve never trained in.” Paul told Ariel Helwani. “He’s trained boxing and striking and stand up and has been in there with Stipe [Miocic], Jon Jones. He lost those fights but like he’s been in there with the best of the best [in] striking. So why, why not box? Oh, you want to, you want to go against me and something that I’ve never trained in before? “Of course that’s like me finding someone off the streets literally was never boxed a day in their lives and being like, ‘all right, come in here. I’m going to challenge him’.”

What About Nate Robinson?

Helwani would defend his long-time colleague, using this logic against the younger Paul brother. The ESPN reporter would reference what the difference is between that and boxing a basketball star in Nate Robinson.

“The difference is, is that Nate Robinson claimed that he boxed for two years and hit pads and trained boxing the whole time he was in the NBA. He called me out and said that he was going to beat me and was super confident.”

Like Robinson in the lead-up to their fight, Paul is beyond confident that he would take out Cormier in the boxing ring. No kicks, no takedowns, no MMA rules, nada. The younger Paul brother has no interest in getting inside the cage and wants to showcase his talents under his sole discipline in boxing.

Another Money Fight

Similar to the super-fight between combat sports (boxing and MMA), Paul also believes a spectacle fight against DC would do half of the pay-per-view buys Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather did in 2017.

“Again, I’m a boxer. I never said that I will beat Daniel Cormier in an MMA fight. If he comes in, boxes me, I will beat him. Maybe a part of him knows that, which is why it’s funny. Like why would he not accept that offer? “If we fought, that would be the most amount of money that he will ever make in any of his fights by far. I think Jake Paul vs.Daniel Cormier does upwards of 2 million pay-per-view buys pro probably right around 2.”

Cleveland vs. Stockton

While the rivalry between DC and JP is at an all-time high of bad blood right now, the former UFC Champion doesn’t necessarily peak his #1 interest in terms of potential fights. That throne belongs to none other than Stockton’s Nate Diaz.

“I think people will immediately write me off. Like even someone watching this interview right now is like, ‘Oh, this kid’s like crazy. Nate is such a dog. He’s gonna kill Jake. He’s out of his mind, blah, blah, blah’. But they’re going to tune in and watch. It’s two massive names and it’d be a massive pay-per-view. Then, when they see me obliterate him, they’re going to, their jaws are going to be dropping. “They’re not even going to know how to react. They’re going to think it’s rigged again. And at that moment in time, I’ll, I’ll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor because I beat the guy that beat you, Connor and, and the Jake Paul vs. Counter fight is a massive fight. Um, and so I’m sorta like, why wait? You know, like, I don’t need to be in this sport for forever. I’m not trying to have a hundred fights.

Jake Paul isn’t interested in building up his undefeated 3-0 boxing record, Paul is gearing up for the biggest fights right out of the gate, starting with intentions to face a star in Nathan Diaz.

“So why wait? Let’s do the biggest fights right away, after Nate fights [Leon Edwards at UFC 262].”

Diaz is still currently in contract with the UFC, with 2 more fights inked with the promotion. That being said the ‘potential’ fight with the Stockton gangster will have to wait.