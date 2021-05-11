Dana White Talks Potential Nick Diaz Return, Jake Paul And YouTube Fights

UFC president Dana White had a good conversation with Nick Diaz regarding his return.

Diaz made headlines recently when he appeared at the UFC 261 event last month. To make matters even more interesting, White claimed he was going to speak to him about a possible return to the Octagon.

A couple of weeks have passed since and we’ve had no update. So how exactly did the conversation go and is Diaz returning?

“Yeah, it went good,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto when asked how his meeting with Diaz went. “My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight. We got together, we had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him. I just don’t know, we’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of the year. “… Just the amount of time that he’s taken off already, when you hear him talk about fighting, the sport. … Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all, he’s been in big fights. I just don’t see that [fire] in him when I talk to him.”

White, however, didn’t rule out a fight if they were able to land an opponent and Diaz was medically cleared to compete.

White On YouTube Fighting Era

Don’t expect Diaz to fight anyone who isn’t a professional fighter, though.

As far as White is concerned, he is only focused on putting out fights that involve the very best fighters in the world.

As opposed to the current era of YouTube boxing and Jake Paul continuing to call out every UFC fighter.

“There’s a certain appetite out there for certain things and that’s just not what I do,” White said. “I’m not saying we haven’t done some stuff that was whatever but it’s just not my thing. I like finding the best up and coming young talent in the world, cultivate this talent, see how far they can make it up the ranks and see who can become world champions. I want to know who is the best in the world in each weight class. “That’s the business that I’m in, that’s what I do — anybody else that wants to watch all that other stuff, listen, man, it’s your money, do what you want.”

You can watch the full interview below: