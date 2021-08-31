Jake Paul Apparently Announces Retirement From Boxing

Jake Paul seemed to be noncommittal about his next move, following his split decision win over Tyron Woodley. Now it seems that he has decided to end his boxing career, after only four pro bouts.

As bizarre as this sentence may be to write, it is hard to deny that in the short time he has been competing, the younger Paul brother has made himself one of the biggest stars in combat sports. This is in large part due to smart matchmaking, which saw him take a step up in competition with each bout, culminating in a fight with former UFC champion Woodley.

However it seems that “The Problem Child” has had enough, and apparently decided to call it a career. He posted to his Twitter just under 24 hours removed from his win over Woodley, to reveal that he was updating his status to being a retired boxer.

“Updated status: Retired boxer” Paul wrote.

Jake Paul Is Retired… Except For Tyron Woodley?

While this was a shocking piece of news, it seems that Jake Paul is taking retirement as seriously as every other combat sports athlete, which is to say not at all. This is because he followed this tweet up with another one, seemingly picking a fight.

After beating Tyron Woodley, Jake agreed to have a rematch with the former UFC fighter, on the condition that he get the tattoo they had agreed upon before the fight. After saying he was retired, he posted some requirements for Tyron to follow, if he wants to get that second fight.

“Tyron’s tattoo guidelines: 1. 3×2 inches at least ✅ 2. Can’t get it covered ✅ 3. Permanent ✅ 4. Must post on social media✅ 5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅” Paul wrote.

If Jake Paul really has decided to retire from boxing, it would be a bit of a surprise, considering all the other fights he claimed he wanted to have. Either way, fighting is hard when you are broke, so if he does not want to keep doing it when he was already rich, it is quite understandable.