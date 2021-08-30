Jake Paul Offers Tyron Woodley Immediate Rematch If He Gets Tattoo, Woodley Agrees

Tyron Woodley wants an immediate rematch with Jake Paul and can get one on one condition.

Woodley suffered a split decision defeat to Paul in their boxing headliner on Sunday night. The former UFC welterweight champion looked good early on and landed the biggest shot of the fight as he staggered Paul onto the ropes.

However, activity wasn’t Woodley’s friend as usual as Paul ended up landing much more with two of the three judges scoring the contest in his favor.

Woodley clearly wasn’t happy with the scorecards as he demanded a rematch with Paul in his post-fight interview.

“I want the fight, I don’t want the payday, I want the fight,” Woodley told Paul. “You’re the one who got wobbled, almost sent through the ropes. … I landed the power punches, you missed. If you’re not scared, run it back!” “If you get the tattoo ‘I love Jake Paul’ let’s run it back,” Paul offered. “Bet,” Woodley responded immediately to which Paul agreed and reiterated he would give him a rematch if he actually got the tattoo.

All in all, it was pretty embarrassing to see a former UFC champion agree to such a condition to get a rematch with a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

But it’s not that surprising when you consider this was Woodley’s biggest payday in combat sports. He would later state in the post-fight press conference that it was a done deal.

“No, it’s done. We’re doing the rematch.”

As for the tattoo? He’s actually getting it.

“Tyron Woodley says he hasn’t gotten his ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo yet, but he’ll probably get it on his thigh.”

You can watch it below:

If Tyron Woodley gets the "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo, Jake Paul has agreed to give him a rematch! 🤯 #PaulWoodleypic.twitter.com/Zg4JX6YEZM — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2021