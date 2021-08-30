Tyron Woodley Still Waiting To Get Tattooed, Reacts To Jake Paul Loss

In the ring after losing to Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley agreed to get tattooed in exchange for a rematch with the YouTuber. However it seems that he is still waiting on that ink to happen.

One of the more bizarre antics surrounding the circus event that was the Paul vs Woodley boxing, was the agreement that the loser would get a tattoo from world famous artist Tatu Baby, saying they love the winner. After he dropped a split decision, Tyron agreed to get the ink on the condition that they have a rematch, which were terms that Jake himself set up.

Im spite of this handshake deal done in the ring, it seems that T-Wood is still waiting to get his tattoo, even on Monday morning. The former UFC champion posted to Instagram, saying that he was still waiting on Tatu Baby so that he can secure his second opportunity to take out Jake.

‘@tatubaby Where you at? Let’s get this shit over with so I can body @jakepaul” Woodley wrote.

Tyron Woodley Has Questions

This was not the only posting to social media that Tyron Woodley was doing after he lost to Jake Paul. He also posed some questions about the conflicting reports on whether or not they would be getting drug tested, saying that he had a urine sample taken and he is not sure why.

On top of that, Tyron questioned why the massive shot he landed on Jake, which was the biggest punch of the fight, did not count as knockdown, even though Jake was held up by the ropes. Typically in boxing this is considered a knockdown, which would have given Tyron a 10-8 round.

Thanks for all the support. Really appreciate the love. Let’s talk🤔. Ropes can keep you up and NO DRUG TEST?🧐 TF they take my pee for in the back. Run it back! @davechappelle Said so! S—t seem fishy in Cleveland. Let’s run it in St. Louis,” Woodley wrote.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will get a tattoo that says he loves Jake Paul? Do you have any interest in seeing these two have a rematch?