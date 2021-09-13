Jake Paul On ‘B*tchass’ MMA Fighters: “Line Them Up, I’ll Take All Of Them Down”

Jake Paul’s hype has been at an all-time high since defeating Tyron Woodley late last month.

Paul’s Latest Success

The mega influencer now rides a four-fight winning streak, including wins over former world champions Ben Askren and Woodley in 2021. As the calendar turns, stocks rise for the ‘The Problem Child’ who is proving himself as a pay-per-view draw.

The polarizing personality has painted a target on his back however. With the millions of dollars he has made through boxing, it’s no secret why everybody hopes to fight the young gun. Paul has been called out by a lot of names in the MMA world, the sport in which he’s offended the most people by just his presence.

Belfort vs. Paul?

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort is the latest to punch in a call-out of Paul. After defeating 58 year-old Evander Holyfield in the main event of Triller: Fight Club, ‘The Phenom’ would shoot his shot. Triller officials got behind it and offered a winner-takes-all fight purse of $30M.

“The winner take all!” Belfort shouted. “Let’s go! Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me man. I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You’re going to meet daddy over here at Triller. Stop running! You’re a little b*tch!”

With no initial response from Paul following the fight, Belfort would go again. He texted journalist Ariel Helwani his message to Jake Paul mid-interview. Helwani would read the following from Belfort’s text:

“Tell my son to don’t run away, to meet his big daddy. There’s no way out. I got $30M, winner takes all.”

Paul’s Response

Paul is interested to say the least, but he needs a guarantee that the funds are there.

“We’ll put it into Escrow, no problem.” Paul replied. “Let’s see the proof of funds in Escrow.”

Line Them Up

The fun wouldn’t stop there for Paul. He was just getting started.

“The notion that these MMA fighters think that I’m scared of them is funny.” Paul added. “I have fought four times in the past two years, you can’t really even fight more than that. If you’re doing big fights, like I am going back to back on these b*tchass MMA fighters. Line them up. I will take all of them down. You guys can not box.” “I outboxed a five-time UFC fucking champion. Vitor Belfort didn’t even get close to winning that many championships. The notion that you guys are scared, you guys can not box for shit. There was not one moment where I in the fight where Tyron was outboxing me, not one. The notion that you guys are scared, I just took out one of your best fighters, hall of fame of all time and shit all over him on a bad night with a hyperextended album. So f*ck all of you.”