Vitor Belfort Calls Out ‘Little B*tch’ Jake Paul For $30 Million Winner Take All Fight

Vitor Belfort wasted very little time in making his next callout.

Belfort enjoyed a successful return to boxing with a first-round TKO win over former champion Evander Holyfield at their Triller Fight Club event on Saturday night.

The age difference was simply too much for the 58-year-old Holyfield who was dropped before getting overwhelmed by a Belfort barrage, resulting in the referee stepping in and stopping the contest.

While many felt Holyfield shouldn’t have been in there in the first place, it was a huge and emotional victory for Belfort with the former UFC light heavyweight champion enjoying his first combat sports win since the summer of 2017.

And he decided to shoot his shot soon after with a callout for Jake Paul.

“There’s this kid, and we’ve got $25 million dollars,” Belfort said in his post-fight interview. “The winner take all! Let’s go! Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me man. I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You’re going to meet daddy over here at Triller. “Stop running! You’re a little b*tch!”

Triller Ups Offer To $30 Million

Shortly afterwards, Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh would up the ante and make the offer one worth $30 million.

“Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh is proposing a $30 million, winner take all fight between Jake Paul and Vitor Belfort on Thanksgiving night.”

While Paul is seemingly interested in a fight with Tommy Fury next while Tyron Woodley has been angling for a rematch, the YouTuber-turned-boxer now has another option in Belfort.

However, the Brazilian might be the worst option for him at this point so it remains to be seen if Paul will accept Belfort’s challenge.