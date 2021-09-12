Vitor Belfort Drops, Overwhelms Evander Holyfield For First-Round TKO – Triller Fight Club Results (Highlights)

A boxing match between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is taking place now (Saturday, September 11. 2021) at Triller Fight Club’s latest event.

Round 1

Holyfield is throwing some jabs early on. Belfort is patient as Holyfield is the more active fighter. However, Belfort stuns him and goes on the aggressive. Holyfield attempts a counter but slips. The fight resumes and Belfort drops Holyfield with a combo. Holyfield makes the ten second count but is overwhelmed by Belfort soon after as the referee calls an end to the action!

Official result: Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield via TKO (R1, 1:49).

Check out the highlights below:

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via first round TKO 🥊pic.twitter.com/UzOXXsK4gG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021