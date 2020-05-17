UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Dan Ige Extends Win Steak Over Edson Barboza(Highlights)

Dan Ige defeats Edson Barboza to spoil his featherweight debut.

The next fight on the main card is in the featherweight division, where Dan Ige (13-2-0) takes on Edson Barboza (20-8-0).

Round 1:

We are underway and Ige lands the first shot with a left hook. Barboza goes for a knee up the middle as Ige continues landing in the pocket.

Barboza drops Ige with a big right hand.

Barboza begins landing shots from the top as Ige looks to recover. Barboza continues landing huge hammer fists. Ige scrambles up and the fight is back to the feet. Barboza lands a big uppercut to the body. Ige throws a nice kick to the body that lands as Barboza throws his first leg kick. Ige lands a big shot to the body and follows it with a left hook. Ige lands a nice right hook as Barboza throws another leg kick. A big check hook lands from Barboza as Ige lands a flying knee. Ige closes the distance and clinches up against the fence but Barboza is able to separate. Ige lands a nice right hook with under thirty to go in the round. Knee to the body lands for Barboza and the first round comes to an end.

10-9 Barboza

Round 2:

Round two is underway. Ige lands a two big shots up top. Ige continues to pressure as Barboza throws a nice body kick. Barboza lands a strong leg kick as Ige closes the distance again. The two are clinched up against the fence as Ige throws knees to the legs. Barboza lands a knee to the body as Ige lands a body shot of his own. Ige continues charging in landing but Barboza lands on the exchange. Ige lands a nice right cross.

Huge left hand by Ige.

Ige continues to press as he targets the body and head. Ige throws another leg kick that lands. Barboza lands a body kick but Ige answers with a jab. The two clinch up in the middle and Ige lands a big uppercut to the body. The two separate and Ige shoots for a takedown that is defended well. The two are back up to the feet as Barboza lands a left hook. Barboza lands a right as Ige lands a jab. Barboza lands a big knee to the liver and Barboza charges in. Barboza starts landing strikes from the top as the second round ends.

10-9 Ige

Round 3:

Final round is underway and both men exchange jabs. Barboza lands a kick to the body and a one-two combo. Barboza throws another kick to the body. Ige lands a nice jab over the top and follows it with a big overhand right. Leg kick for Ige lands as Barboza moves to the center. Barboza lands another leg kick as Ige goes back to the body. The two clinch up against the fence as Barboza goes for knees to the body.

Big right hand from Ige.

Ige lands a nice left hook that backs Barboza up. Barboza answers with a strong low kick. Nice jab by Barboza as Ige goes for a kick to the body. Ige closes the distance and is able to take down Barboza. Ige lands a few huge shots from the top as continues to look to advance position. Under a minute to go and Ige looks to keep landing shots. Ige lands another couple shot and ends the fight on top.

10-9 Ige

Official Result: Dan Ige defeats Edson Barboza via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check the highlights below:

Wasting 𝐍𝐎 time in his new home 🤯 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/0mNSlPp753 — UFC (@ufc) May 17, 2020