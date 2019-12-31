Edson Barboza Planning Featherweight Move

Barboza Moving Down To 145

UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza is looking for a change of scene in a new division.

But instead of moving up to welterweight, Barboza will reportedly be dropping down to featherweight according to Brazilian publication Combate. The Brazilian is coming off a hotly-contested split decision loss to Paul Felder at UFC 242 back in September. In total, he has also lost four of his last five outings at 155.

With seemingly no way back to the top of the division, Barboza will now look to test himself at featherweight.

It certainly won’t be an easy cut. Barboza already cuts his fair share of weight to make the 155-pound limit and has very little body fat in general. However, it appears he is taking inspiration from former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who recently made a successful cut to bantamweight at UFC 245 earlier this month.

There is no update on a potential featherweight fight as of yet for Barboza but one should be expected in the coming weeks.