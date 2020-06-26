It has been almost a year since the tragic murder of Aniah Blachard. Now one of the suspects charged with this heinous crime has been connected to another homicide from 2018.

Shortly after the manhunt ensued to attempt to locate Blanchard, Ibraheem Yazeed was identified as a primary suspect. Authorities would locate the 29-year old and bring him into custody, eventually charging him with kidnapping and murder. However it would appear that this is not the only homicide case that he has been involved in.

According to reports, Montgomery County law enforcement has connected Yazeed to the murder of 29-year old Stephen Hamby, from a cold case in 2018. Additionally the same incident also left 54-year old Geraldine Talley shot in the face and injured. Although she would recover before eventually dying from natural causes.

So including the Aniah Blachard case, Ibraheem will now be facing two homicide charges, as well as one charge of attempted murder. Not to mention the kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery, and possession of marijuana charges that he was on bond for when Aniah went missing. Angela Weldon, the mother of Stephen Hamby gave a statement regarding the revelation of Yazeed being connected to her son’s murder.

“It gave us great peace of mind,” she said of the arrest. “There will never be closure because nothing will bring our son back, but there is a sense of peace that he will not be able to harm anyone else’s child.”

Ibraheem Yazeed In Connection With The Death Of Aniah Blachard

As it currently stands, Yazeed’s lawyer, William Whatley Jr., is seeking the dismissal of charges related to the kidnapping of Aniah Blachard. He argues that the evidence does not prove that Aniah was forcibly taken in Lee County, as the surveillance footage appears to show them interacting willingly. The counter to this argument is that Yazeed lured her away under false pretenses, by giving her a fake name.

Whether the Aniah Blachard kidnapping charges stick or not, these added cases mean that it is a near certainty that Ibraheem Yazeed will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. It is just heartbreaking someone as despicable as him was able to be back on the streets, with the opportunity to hurt other people.