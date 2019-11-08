Police Capture Ibraheem Yazeed In Connection To Aniah Blanchard Disappearance

Ibraheem Yazeed Arrested In Connection To Walt Harris’ Missing Step Daughter

Walt Harris has been looking for help finding his missing step daughter, Aniah Blanchard. Authorities have made progress, as they capture a suspect by the name of Ibraheem Yazeed.

It was announced that Yazeed was wanted in connection to Blanchard’s disappearance. Moreover, authorities found CCTV footage connecting him to her case. As a result, police in the Auburn, Florida area were asking for help locating the man.

It seems their requests were answered, as Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested Thursday evening, in Escambia County. Additionally, he was booked on Friday, with a charge of first degree kidnapping. However, it is expected that he will be facing additional charges as the case develops. This is a statement from Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

“We do anticipate other arrests. So we do think there’s a likelihood someone else is involved in this case and we hope to bring that person to justice as well”

Despite Yazeed being apprehended, Blanchard has not been recovered. Subsequently, authorities are still looking for other suspects. In addition to that, it was revealed that there was evidence of foul play at her vehicle. Therefore, the efforts to locate the 19 year old have been massive.

The MMA community has certainly banded together to help Walt Harris locate his missing daughter. On top of that, money has been raised, to offer a reward to anyone offering helpful information to recover her. It is thought that this reward is what led to information, pointing US Marshalls in the direction of Ibraheem Yazeed.

Anybody with any further information about the case is encouraged to contact Auburn Police.