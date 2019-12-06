Aniah Blanchard Reportedly ‘Went For The Gun,’ Tried Defending Herself

Aniah Blanchard Showed Incredible Bravery Against Attacker

It has been about a week since the tragic news of the death of Aniah Blanchard. As such, details are beginning to emerge, showing how strong this young lady was in her final moments.

Blanchard was the step-daughter of UFC Heavyweight Walt Harris, who went missing in November. Shortly thereafter, two suspects were identified and arrested; Ibraheem Yazeem being charged with two counts of capital murder, and Antwain Fisher for first degree kidnapping. Subsequently, about a month later, human remains were discovered, and later confirmed to belong to Blanchard.

Shortly before the discovery of Aniah’s remains, both men had their appearance in court. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, affidavits were filed on Wednesday, regarding the arrest charges. This reports provided some grim details about what went down the night Blanchard went missing.

According to the documents, Yazeed was caught on camera, in a convenience store at the same time as Blanchard. Immediately after, the pair were seen interacting outside Aniah’s car. Moreover, Yazeed was captured exiting and re-entering the vehicle.

An unidentified witness witness Yazeed and told this to the police, according to the affidavit:

“Yazeed was seen at a residence in Montgomery wearing only shorts, with a gun tucked into the shorts, The subject further advised during a subsequent conversation with Yazeed, Yazeed admitted to shooting a girl, and stated the girl ‘went for the gun”

This news does not take from the tragedy of what happened to Aniah Blanchard. Nevertheless, there is something to admire about her bravery in the situation. There is nothing that can make the situation better, but at least Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has promised to pursue the death penalty for Yazeed, a true monster.

This is what he said on Monday, following the hearing:

“The process of seeing justice done for Aniah and her family will not be swift, but I can promise it will be thorough.”

MiddleEasy continues to send positive thoughts to the friends and family of Aniah Blanchard during these troubling times,