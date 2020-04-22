Halle Berry Got ‘Some Broken Bones’ Filming Fight Scenes With Valentina Shevchenko

Halle Berry Says Valentina Shevchenko Broke Her Bones While On Movie Set

So as it turns out, UFC fighters are not always that great at pretending to fight. Halle Berry learned that the hard way, when she was filming scenes opposite UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, for the movie Bruised.

It was already known that Berry was getting some mixed martial arts training from featherweight contender Brian Ortega, for some sort of movie roll. Then reports started trickling in that she was filming and directing an MMA movie, about a mother reconciling with her child while trying to get her fighting career back on track. Subsequently it was revealed that she would be acting alongside Shevchenko, who would serve as something of an antagonist in the film.

Unfortunately, as Halle Berry learned the hard way, just because Valentina Shevchenko is amazing at fighting for real, does not mean she is good at fighting for fake. Similar to a story we recently heard from Mark Wahlberg, Halle recently revealed that the minor injury she suffered during the filming of this movie came from the UFC champion. As she explained, speaking with Jimmy Fallon, she actually suffered some broken bones after filming scenes with Valentina.

“I broke some stuff on this one,” Berry laughed. “But you know what it’s okay, I always get hurt but I realized that when you go hard, you’re bound to get hurt. When you do your own stunts, you’re bound to get hurt. In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and you know what? She had to throw some real kicks and I had to really take them and that really broke some bones. I mean she’s a beast but I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better scene mate, a better fight partner.”

It is definitely unfortunate that Halle Berry had to actually get beat up during this movie. Although she seems to have enjoyed working with Valentina Shevchenko nonetheless. Bruised is currently in post production, and has not be given an expected release date.