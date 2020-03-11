Donald Cerrone Beats Up Mark Wahlberg! (Sort Of)

Donald Cerrone Accidently Kicks Mark Wahlberg Too Hard On Set Of Spenser Confidential

Donald Cerrone is one of the best real fighters in the world. But, as Mark Wahlberg found out, he is not that great at fake fighting.

For many years, Cowboy Cerrone has been one of the most elite MMA fighters in the world. He has faced off against some of the best competition the sport has to offer, at both 155lb and 170lb. Moreover, he has become a fan favorite for his toughness and willingness to fight anybody at anytime.

In recent years, Cerrone has actually transitioned a little bit to a career on screen. His most recent foray on film was for the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, alongside Mark Wahlberg. There is a point in the film, where Cowboy is supposed to have a choreographed fight with Marky Mark. However, as he explains in the video below, pretending to fight is not really his specialty.

My first time being in a fake fight was a little too real (sorry @MarkWahlberg). Check this clip out and then watch #SpenserConfidential now, only on @Netflix #ad pic.twitter.com/ZPJhlFKnzD — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) March 11, 2020

In the video, Cerrone, as well as musician Post Malone, try to fight Wahlberg in a prison. However, the way Mark tells it, Cowboy had never been in a fake fight before, and was landing the “fake” kicks pretty hard. In the end though, nobody was hurt, and the movie will hopefully seem more realistic because of it.

To be honest, it is good to see Donald Cerrone having chances to be in films like this. Considering the fact that he has been fighting for a long time, he realistically does not have much time left in the sport. Perhaps this could be a nice transition for him, post-UFC. As long as he is able to learn to pull his punches.