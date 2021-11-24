Gina Carano Rebounds With New Movie Roles, Gives Update After Being ‘Cancelled’

2021 was a tough year for Gina Carano, but the actress is well back on her feet.

Carano vs. Controversy

The women’s MMA pioneer had an ugly fight against ‘cancel culture’ last February. She would get heat from many people online after a slew of controversial posts across social media. Her views were very political, some of which were her sharing anti-mask, anti-Semitic sentiments and believing the 2020 Presidential Election was tainted by voter fraud.

Disney was not happy with ‘The Mandalorian’ star.

Carano’s portrayal of Star Wars character ‘Cara Dune’ was ‘Cara Done’ after many called for the actress to be fired. Disney would cut ties with Carano after an online onslaught of critics.

Getting Back Up

While she lost some rounds in the movie industry, the fight isn’t over for the former pro.

Instead of calling it a career, Carano would pursue other roles in Hollywood. Multiple opportunities would come knocking on her door after her break-up with Disney, including one with The Daily Wire.

Carano is currently working on a new western movie, with no other than MMA’s favorite cowboy, Donald Cerrone. The film is titled ‘Terror On The Prairie‘.

More Politics

Along with this gun-slinging flick, Carano has taken a role in political biopic ‘My Son Hunter.’ The movie will be about U.S. President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. In a press release sent to Fox News, the film will cover ‘Hunter’s dodgy business dealings, party lifestyle and addiction struggles’ and how it may lead into The White House.

The former Strikeforce fighter is excited to take part in this endeavor.

“I’m here on the set of My Son Hunter,” Carano said. “The story of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. We’re in Belgrade, Serbia, such an incredible place. I’m working with Lawrence Fox, one of the most amazing humans ever that I found in 2020. “I’m so excited to be here… and then Robert Davi, someone who reached out to me after I got canceled. So here’s our fearless leader, our director, somebody who I admire and somebody who I believe is painting an incredible picture right now.”

What do you think of Carano’s newest projects?